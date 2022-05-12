Hudson Swafford shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hudson Swafford hit 4 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 9 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 83 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Swafford's tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Swafford went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Swafford hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 12th. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Swafford chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.