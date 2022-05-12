Hideki Matsuyama shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Hideki Matsuyama hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Matsuyama hit his 250 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Matsuyama chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 6 under for the round.

At the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Matsuyama got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Matsuyama to 5 under for the round.