Henrik Stenson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Henrik Stenson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stenson finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Stenson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stenson at even-par for the round.

Stenson got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Stenson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stenson's 162 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Stenson had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to even for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.

Stenson tee shot went 209 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stenson to even-par for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.