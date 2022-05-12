  • Henrik Stenson finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Henrik Stenson makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Henrik Stenson gets up-and-down for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

