Henrik Norlander shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Henrik Norlander hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Norlander finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 431-yard par-4 first, Norlander got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Norlander's tee shot went 219 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.