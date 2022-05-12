Hayden Buckley rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Hayden Buckley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Buckley finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Hayden Buckley's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hayden Buckley to 1 under for the round.

Buckley got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Buckley to even-par for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Buckley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Buckley's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Buckley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Buckley chipped in his fourth shot from 16 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.