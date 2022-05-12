Harry Higgs putts himself to an even-par first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Harry Higgs hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Harry Higgs hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Higgs's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Higgs chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

At the 492-yard par-4 16th, Higgs's tee shot went 289 yards to the native area, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 175 yards to the right rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 62 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.