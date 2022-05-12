Hank Lebioda comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Hank Lebioda hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Lebioda finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 271 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Hank Lebioda chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hank Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lebioda had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Lebioda's 160 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.