Greyson Sigg shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Greyson Sigg hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Sigg finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Sigg got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.

After a 261 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Sigg chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sigg to 1 over for the round.