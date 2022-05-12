Francesco Molinari shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Francesco Molinari hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Molinari finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Molinari had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Molinari to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Molinari reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Molinari's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Molinari's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 2 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Molinari reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Molinari to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Molinari chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Molinari to 3 under for the round.