Emiliano Grillo rebounds from poor front in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Emiliano Grillo hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Grillo finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Emiliano Grillo hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Emiliano Grillo to 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Grillo got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Grillo to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Grillo's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Grillo had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 ninth, Grillo chipped in his third shot from 43 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.