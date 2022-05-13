Dylan Wu putts well but delivers a 4-over 76 first round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dylan Wu hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wu finished his day tied for 151st at 4 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Dylan Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dylan Wu to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Wu chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to even for the round.

Wu got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wu to 2 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Wu's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wu to 4 over for the round.