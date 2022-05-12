Dylan Frittelli shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dylan Frittelli hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Frittelli got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Frittelli's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Frittelli reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Frittelli's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 3 under for the round.