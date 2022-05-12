  • Dustin Johnson shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Dustin Johnson nearly eagles No. 9 to end round at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.