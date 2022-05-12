Dustin Johnson shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Dustin Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Johnson's 147 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Johnson had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Johnson chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Johnson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Johnson's 159 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Johnson's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Johnson chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Johnson's tee shot went 240 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 5 under for the round.