Doc Redman putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Doc Redman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Redman finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Doc Redman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Doc Redman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Redman had a 72 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to even for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Redman's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Redman hit an approach shot from 173 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.