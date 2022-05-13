Dawie van der Walt shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Dawie van der Walt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, van der Walt had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, van der Walt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, van der Walt's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, van der Walt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van der Walt to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, van der Walt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 5 under for the round.