Davis Riley finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Davis Riley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Riley finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Riley got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Riley hit his 84 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Riley's 121 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Riley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Riley had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Riley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Riley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.