David Skinns putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, David Skinns hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Skinns finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, David Skinns's 102 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved David Skinns to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 12th, Skinns chipped in his third shot from 26 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Skinns had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Skinns chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 4 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Skinns hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 6 under for the round.