David Lipsky shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, David Lipsky hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 457-yard par-4 11th, Lipsky got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Lipsky hit a tee shot 140 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to even for the round.

On the par-4 third, Lipsky's 179 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Lipsky's tee shot went 225 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Lipsky chipped in his third shot from 27 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 3 under for the round.