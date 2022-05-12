Danny Willett finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Danny Willett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Willett finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 466-yard par-4 second hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 under for the round.

Willett tee shot went 190 yards to the right intermediate rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Willett to even-par for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Willett got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Willett to even for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Willett's tee shot went 191 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.