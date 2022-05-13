Curtis Thompson shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 143rd at 2 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Thompson's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.