Cooper Dossey putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 first round in the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cooper Dossey hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Dossey finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Cooper Dossey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cooper Dossey to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Dossey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dossey to even for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Dossey reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Dossey at 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dossey hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th. This moved Dossey to even-par for the round.

Dossey got a bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dossey to 1 over for the round.

Dossey hit his tee at the green on the 147-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 47-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Dossey to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Dossey hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second. This moved Dossey to 2 over for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Dossey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dossey to 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Dossey chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dossey to even-par for the round.

Dossey his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dossey to 1 over for the round.