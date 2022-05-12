Conrad Shindler shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Conrad Shindler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Shindler finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 317 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Shindler chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 1 under for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Shindler chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 3 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Shindler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Shindler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shindler to 5 under for the round.

Shindler hit his tee shot 263 yards to the native area on the 492-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Shindler to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Shindler hit an approach shot from 78 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shindler to 5 under for the round.