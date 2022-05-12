Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Christiaan Bezuidenhout in the first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Bezuidenhout finished his day tied for 12th at 5 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 second, Christiaan Bezuidenhout's 165 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Christiaan Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 223 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 12th, Bezuidenhout hit his 259 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 4 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Bezuidenhout reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 5 under for the round.