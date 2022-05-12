Chez Reavie shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the 547-yard par-5 12th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Reavie to even-par for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Reavie got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 eighth, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.