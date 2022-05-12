Chesson Hadley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Chesson Hadley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 216-yard par-3 15th green, Hadley suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hadley at 1 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hadley's 109 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.