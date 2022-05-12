Chase Seiffert shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Seiffert reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Seiffert suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Seiffert at even-par for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.