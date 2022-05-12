Charley Hoffman shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Charley Hoffman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 431-yard par-4 first hole, Hoffman had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 232-yard par-3 seventh green, Hoffman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Hoffman's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 512-yard par-4 13th, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Hoffman hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hoffman at even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.