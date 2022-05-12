Charles Howell III finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charles Howell III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Howell III's 129 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 330-yard par-4 14th. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Howell III hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 492-yard par-4 16th. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Howell III chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 third, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.