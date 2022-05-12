Charl Schwartzel shoots 6-under 66 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Charl Schwartzel hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schwartzel finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Schwartzel got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwartzel to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to even-par for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Schwartzel's 120 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Schwartzel had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 2 and sunk a 64-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Schwartzel chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 5 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 18th, Schwartzel chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 6 under for the round.