Carlos Ortiz putts himself to a 6-under 66 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Carlos Ortiz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Ortiz finished his day tied for 7th at 6 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Carlos Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Carlos Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Ortiz's 134 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ortiz had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 5 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Ortiz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ortiz to 6 under for the round.