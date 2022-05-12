Cameron Percy shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cameron Percy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Percy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Percy chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Percy's tee shot went 237 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Percy got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.