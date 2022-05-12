Cameron Champ shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Cameron Champ hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Champ chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Champ had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.