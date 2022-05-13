Callum Tarren shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Callum Tarren hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Tarren finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Tarren got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tarren to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Tarren chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Tarren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Tarren at even-par for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Tarren chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tarren to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Tarren went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Tarren to 1 under for the round.