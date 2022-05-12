Bubba Watson putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Bubba Watson hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Bubba Watson got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Watson hit a tee shot 135 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Watson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Watson's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.