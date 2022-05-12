Brice Garnett shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brice Garnett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

At the 330-yard par-4 14th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit a tee shot 141 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

Garnett missed the green on his first shot on the 219-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 4 under for the round.