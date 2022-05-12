Brian Stuard putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brian Stuard hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 457-yard par-4 11th, Brian Stuard had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 547-yard par-5 12th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 492-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard had a 78 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.