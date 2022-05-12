Brett Drewitt putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brett Drewitt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Drewitt finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Brett Drewitt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brett Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Drewitt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to even for the round.

Drewitt got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Drewitt to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Drewitt had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Drewitt to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Drewitt's 191 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 1 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th hole, Drewitt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Drewitt to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Drewitt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Drewitt to 3 under for the round.