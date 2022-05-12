Brendon Todd comes back from a rocky start in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brendon Todd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Todd finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Brendon Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brendon Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 147-yard par-3 17th green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Todd hit his 99 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 second, Todd went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Todd had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Todd missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Todd chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to even for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.