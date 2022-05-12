Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandt Snedeker hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

Snedeker got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Snedeker's 175 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 228 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

At the 147-yard par-3 17th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.