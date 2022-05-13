Brandon Wu shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Brandon Wu hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wu finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Wu had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Wu had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wu to even for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Wu chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wu to 1 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Wu's tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 15 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.