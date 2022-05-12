Brandon Hagy finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 third, Hagy's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 512-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hagy to 2 under for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 492-yard par-4 16th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

Hagy his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hagy to even-par for the round.