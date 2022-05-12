Branden Grace putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grace finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Branden Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 sixth, Grace chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Grace's tee shot went 228 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.