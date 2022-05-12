Bo Hoag shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Bo Hoag hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at even for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

At the par-5 12th, Hoag chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag had a 181 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.

On the 492-yard par-4 16th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 second, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.