Bill Haas shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 457-yard par-4 11th hole, Haas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 512-yard par-4 13th, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Haas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to even for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Haas's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Haas chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Haas had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Haas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 eighth. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.