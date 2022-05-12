Ben Kohles shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Ben Kohles hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Kohles went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 330-yard par-4 14th, Kohles chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

At the 216-yard par-3 15th, Kohles hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 18th hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 under for the round.