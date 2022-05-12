  • Ben Kohles shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ben Kohles makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Kohles taps in for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Ben Kohles makes birdie on the par-3 15th hole.