Beau Hossler putts well in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Beau Hossler hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 569-yard par-5 fifth hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 55-foot putt for eagle. This put Hossler at 4 under for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th, Hossler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

On the 330-yard par-4 14th, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 4 under for the round.

Hossler tee shot went 130 yards to the right rough and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 3 under for the round.