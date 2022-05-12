Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

Austin Smotherman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 25th at 4 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 457-yard par-4 11th. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On the 547-yard par-5 12th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 512-yard par-4 13th hole, Smotherman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Smotherman chipped in his third shot from 108 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 431-yard par-4 first, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 third hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.

On the 219-yard par-3 fourth, Smotherman's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Smotherman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.