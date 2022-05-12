  • Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

  • In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Cook makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Austin Cook rolls in 45-footer for birdie at AT&T Byron Nelson

    In the opening round of the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Cook makes a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.