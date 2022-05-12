Austin Cook finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Austin Cook hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 107th at even par; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Cook's 160 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

Cook hit his tee at the green on the 216-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 431-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 1 under for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 fifth, Cook chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Cook's tee shot went 237 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.