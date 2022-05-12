Andrew Putnam shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Putnam's 74 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

At the 232-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam hit a tee shot 228 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 eighth hole, Putnam had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 11th, Putnam chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 216-yard par-3 15th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 147-yard par-3 17th, Putnam hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Putnam at 1 under for the round.