Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Andrew Novak in the first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson

In his first round at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Andrew Novak hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Novak finished his day tied for 40th at 3 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 1st at 12 under; Peter Malnati, Justin Lower, K.H. Lee, and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and Kyle Wilshire is in 6th at 7 under.

On the 564-yard par-5 ninth hole, Andrew Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Novak's 154 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.